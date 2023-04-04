Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.