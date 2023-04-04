Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial accounts for 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 136,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile



Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

