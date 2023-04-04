Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 217,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,723. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.