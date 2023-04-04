HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 276.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 218,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.