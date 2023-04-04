HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 276.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 218,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
