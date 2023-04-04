Head-To-Head Comparison: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) vs. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.36%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Origin Agritech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 30.98 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.00 Origin Agritech $7.41 million 4.82 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Yield10 Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.