Head to Head Survey: Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) versus SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hibbett has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.44 $128.06 million $9.60 6.18 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.20 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

This table compares Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hibbett and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hibbett presently has a consensus price target of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Hibbett.

Summary

Hibbett beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

