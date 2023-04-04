Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $662.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.