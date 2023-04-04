Healthcare Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
HTIBP stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26.
About Healthcare Trust
