Healthcare Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

HTIBP stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.