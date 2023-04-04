Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $74.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,834 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,833.57246 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06711832 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,946,204.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

