HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.79

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 46166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

