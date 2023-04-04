Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 159,843 shares.The stock last traded at $117.48 and had previously closed at $117.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Heska from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Heska Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Heska

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 5,737.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Heska by 363.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

