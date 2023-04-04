HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.28. 525,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,393,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

