Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Insider Purchases A$29,999.96 in Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Rating) insider Derek Carter purchased 566,037 shares of Hillgrove Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.96 ($20,408.14).

Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Hillgrove Resources Company Profile

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is Kanmantoo Copper mine located approximately 55km from Adelaide, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Unley, Australia.

