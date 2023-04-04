Horizen 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.26 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00038980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $150.89 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00133711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,543,594 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

