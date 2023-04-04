HSBC Downgrades Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Agile Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.81.
About Agile Group
