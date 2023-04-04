HSBC Downgrades Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

