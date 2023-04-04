Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $12.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.78. The stock had a trading volume of 245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,970. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

