Hudock Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. 148,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,581. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

