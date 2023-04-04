Hudock Inc. Has $828,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $486.65. The company had a trading volume of 584,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.48 and a 200-day moving average of $462.69.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

