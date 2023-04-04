IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,931,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,670,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.