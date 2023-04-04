Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 34480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

