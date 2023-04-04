Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,835. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.