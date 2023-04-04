Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. 327,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,880. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.