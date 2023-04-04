Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,662,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $53.38 during trading on Tuesday. 1,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,650. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

