Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 6,204 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 1,017,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,328. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.