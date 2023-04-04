IndiGG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,367.01 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $39,367.01 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

