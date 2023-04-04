Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Purchases 3,008 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 3,008 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,207.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,353,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,340,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southland Price Performance

NASDAQ SLND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,623. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Southland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

