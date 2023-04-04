Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00.

CDNS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. 1,228,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

