Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CFO Sells 1,255 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.91. The stock had a trading volume of 542,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,577. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,293.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

