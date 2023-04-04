Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Sells 17,643 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.