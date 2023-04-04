Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Sells 17,643 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
