Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. 6,646,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,239. The company has a market cap of $253.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $94.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

