Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 13,414 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $125,286.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ZUO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 756,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
