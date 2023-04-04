Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.80

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Intchains Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

