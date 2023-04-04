Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

VBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

