Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
VBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.