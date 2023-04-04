Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 375,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. 309,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,696. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

