Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
