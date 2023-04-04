Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 56,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,152. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.