Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.18. 18,404,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,269,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

