Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 868,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,838. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

