Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

RSP traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.08. 1,604,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,135. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

