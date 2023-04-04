Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Raised by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 5.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $628,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.33. 29,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,007. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

