Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 290,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 264,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.74.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.