Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 290,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 264,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.74.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
