Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,442. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

