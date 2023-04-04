Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798,279 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 147,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VRP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

