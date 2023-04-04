Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 4th (ALK, ALNY, ALS, AMPS, AUMN, BAX, BDX, BLX, CCHGY, CS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 4th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was given a $0.77 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61).

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.80.

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.10 to C$0.14.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$202.00 to C$214.00.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$0.90.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $342.00 to $349.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73).

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $61.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) was given a C$0.23 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $403.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $150.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$75.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$0.07 to C$0.05.

