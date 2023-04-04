Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 4th (ALK, ALNY, ALS, AMPS, AUMN, BAX, BDX, BLX, CCHGY, CS)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 4th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was given a $0.77 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61).

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.80.

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.10 to C$0.14.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$202.00 to C$214.00.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$0.90.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $342.00 to $349.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73).

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $61.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) was given a C$0.23 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $403.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $150.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$75.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$0.07 to C$0.05.

