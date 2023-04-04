iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,315. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

