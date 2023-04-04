iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 953,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.