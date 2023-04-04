iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239,103 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

