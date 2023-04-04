iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Merchants Corp’s 4th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,524. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

