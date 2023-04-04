iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. 1,890,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,595. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

