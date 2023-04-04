iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 125,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $695,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

